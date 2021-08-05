https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Hotter weather for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 61-65.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid then some thunder, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few Isolated showers, Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

