Hotter weather for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 61-65.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 85-89.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid then some thunder, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few Isolated showers, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker