WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — First responders have eliminated the house fire in Woodsdale.

Authorities received calls about a possible house fire on the corner of Poplar Avenue and Heiskell Avenue around 2:30 p.m.





A man was reportedly inside the house at the beginning of the fire but managed to escape before the fire fully engulfed the front side of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently working to learn how the fire started.