OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 58 months ago, the House of the Carpenter launched a campaign to build a new youth center on Wheeling Island. On Monday night, officials were able to officially celebrate after raising all 2.7 million dollars that they needed.



They held a ceremonial “burning of the mortgage” to symbolically mark paying off the building. The new facility will serve local children, particularly on Wheeling Island, and help them build the skills they need to find success in their futures.



They’re planning over 30 different events, including STEM and reading camps, music lessons, archery, sports and much more.

“When we originally dreamed of this we said at the best case scenario it would take us 10 years to pay this off, and we paid it off in 58 months. So we feel really good about this.” DR. MICHAEL LINGER, House of the Carpenter

Dr. Linger says this project would not have been possible without the generous support of the community. He says it’s all the more impressive that they managed to complete the project during a pandemic.

They’re always looking for volunteers, so check out their website to see if you can help out.