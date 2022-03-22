OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island welcomed the community into their doors on Tuesday night to show off the talents of their kids.



They held an art show to exhibit the work their youth art class has been making. The event also featured charcuterie trays created by their Teen Cooking Boot Camp 2.



Both classes are offered at the House of the Carpenter, and as Associate Director Michelle Lucarelli tells us, the event came together all at once.

“It was kind of an afterthought. Once we started to talk about it, it just kind of took on a life of its own. We wanted to make sure that the kids could be in a situation that they might never be in again, and be proud of themselves for what they accomplished. And for people in the community to be able to come and be proud of our kids.” Michelle Lucarelli, Associate Director at the House of the Carpenter

For more details on House of the Carpenter and all of the great services they provide, you can check out houseofthecarpenter.com