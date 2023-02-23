PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — With all the high-profile government visits to East Palestine, it’s easy to forget that the derailment is not just a political issue… but a biological one as well.

The Carnegie Science Center tackled that side of the disaster with an online talk involving three Pittsburgh scientists.

They brought their environmental and medical expertise to answer questions about vinyl chloride, how quickly it will wash away, and how it could impact our long-term health.

They don’t believe surrounding regions like the Northern Panhandle are at much risk…but they urge anyone with private water supplies to have them tested.

The thing we are more worried about right now is the more persistent chemicals that may be produced during the burnoff. Dr. Peng Gao, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh

If you indeed have a private well, which are far less subject to regulation than municipal water supplies, then by all means I think that you should have your water tested. Dr. Jim Fabisiak, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh

Dr. Juliane Beier of the Pittsburgh Liver Research Center shared some alarming research.

She says pre-clinical models show low levels of vinyl chloride can enhance stages of liver disease and formation of tumors.

However, she can’t say for sure if the amount in East Palestine is enough to cause these effects.