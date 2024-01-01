(WTRF) – 2024 is finally here and millions of people across the globe rang in the New Year last night with a variety of unique traditions.

7News Reporter Annalise Murphy spent some time researching some fun ways people celebrate the new year in the U.S. and around the world.

Historians estimate humans have been celebrating the beginning of a new year for the last four thousand years and with each passing year there are traditions still used to ring in the new year in 2024.

Common traditions found in every part of the world include attending parties, making special foods and of course, new year resolutions.

In the United States, our biggest and most known tradition is watching the ball drop in Times Square New York followed by a cheer of “Happy New Year” and a midnight kiss.

In America, some common new year’s resolutions often include eating healthier, exercising more and saving money.

This is something you might have seen on social media. A tradition that originates in Spain is starting to gain popularity in several countries including the U.S. – eating 12 grapes.

The goal is to eat a grape with each of the twelve-clock bells strikes at midnight of Dec. 31.

Each grape and strike of the clock represents the upcoming 12 months and is believed to bring good luck.

In Denmark, people greet the new year by throwing old plates and glasses against the doors of family and friends to banish bad spirits. They also stand on chairs and jump off together at midnight to “leap” into the new year with good luck.

And in Greece, they use onions to ring in the New year.

Tradtionally, an onion is hung on the front door of homes on New Year’s Eve as a symbol of rebirth for the new year. When the new year arrives, parents will tap their children on the head with the onion to wish them good luck.

From everyone here at WTRF, we hope everyone has a wonderful New Year.