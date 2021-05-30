How many pepperoni rolls can you eat in 10 minutes?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Three Rivers Festival hosted its 10th annual Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship at Palatine Park.

People gathered to watch and cheer on nine pro eaters eat as many pepperoni rolls as they could in ten minutes. The rolls were made by Country Club Bakery.

With the world record on the line, 2019 champion Joey Chestnut competed against Geoff Esper, Badlands Booker and others to secure the 2021 spot as the Pepperoni Roll Eating World Champion.

Major League Eating MC, Sam Barclay said they were excited to back another year.

“Major League is back; it feels like America is coming back,” explained Barclay. “It’s so great to return to this amazing event. Fairmont, West Virginia has been a friend, and an Allie of major league eating for so long. This festival is incredible. The volunteers are so specials and the sponsors who make it possible are amazing.”

Joey Chestnut was the 2021 pepperoni roll-eating contest winner by eating 33 pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes. The second-place winner was Geoff Esper finishing 30.5 rolls, and the third-place winner was Nick Wehry finishing 24.5 rolls.