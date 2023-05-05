CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Tinted windows are a popular modification you can make to your car. But how much tint is allowed in the Mountain State?

According to Kelley Blue Book, tinting laws are governed state-by-state, with some states allowing an exemption for medical or vision-related needs.

West Virginia Code says for side and rear windows’ reflectivity is not more than 20% and the amount of light that can come in cannot be less than 35%.

For the windshield, West Virginia Code says the tint or sun-screening device cannot go past five inches from the top of the windshield.

Trucks meant for transportation of property or special purpose equipment, buses, trailers, mobile homes and multipurpose passenger vehicles do not follow the same light transmission requirements, according to West Virginia Code.