How should you prepare for a weather emergency before Ida hits the Ohio Valley?

(WTRF) — West Virginia’s governor has already prepared for a state of emergency when it comes to Ida’s path.

So, how should you prepare?

Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency said, “If you live on the creeks, just prepare for flash flooding. The remnants of Ida will be coming north and to the east and that track is taking it basically over West Virginia.”

We could receive six inches of rain from Ida. But that’s not accounting for the rain Ohio County is predicted to see tonight and tomorrow. It will saturate the ground, so when the remnants of Ida eventually head here Wednesday, the sponge below our feet might be full.

This could be the first time they might have to open a mass care shelter in the middle of a pandemic, where Red Cross rules mean social distancing will have to be met and masks prepared. The Ohio County EMA will be keeping a close eye in the coming days. This is just a heads up to get the valuables in the basement ready to move.