"How smoothly they run all that stuff is incredible" Coach Will Wade on LSU's new offense

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

It seems LSU’s offense is breaking another record every game the Tigers play. In fact, after totaling the Tigers points following their 66-38 at Vanderbilt, LSU has scored 231 points through their first four games, which is the most points in the history of the SEC for a team through the first four weeks of a season. LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade has been impressed with the Tigers’ new offense.

“To go to Texas in the second game and how smoothly all that operates, I think people are way overlooking. That is hard to do. To totally change your tempo, your operation and how smoothly they run all that stuff is incredible,” Coach Wade said.

