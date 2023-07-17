WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some local businesses have been seeing a bit of a decline in customers due to the downtown street scape project.

The ongoing street scape project has been making travel downtown a bit chaotic, but it has also been affecting many local businesses.

Several businesses on Main Street, Market Street and other areas of construction have had very limited access lately.

The street scape project in wheeling has many roads down to one way one lane roads and has limited access to parking all around downtown.

U.S. Secretary of State for Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, will be visiting Wheeling on Tuesday to analyze the project.

One local business owner said that he would advise Buttigieg to find a way to make the process a bit more efficient if possible.

”Try to speed it up and try to at least leave a little more room for us. I mean, we’re all down to one lane, so there’s not too many closed, which is great. So, there’s not too many roads that are closed. So that’s really good. It’s great for the community because it’s going to be beautiful when we’re done. But it’s just the process of getting there.” Christopher Burress – Owner of Tito’s Sloppy Doggs

There are also several other construction and building projects going on at the same time which have also had a large impact on access to businesses.

Burress is being very patient with the process and is looking forward to what the project will bring to his business and the community in the future.