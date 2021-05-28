How to Catch A Predator

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – If it seems that Belmont County authorities are always arresting child sexual predators, it’s not your imagination. The department has a history of arresting and prosecuting adults who prey on children.

Belmont County Chief Detective Ryan Allar says the sheriff’s department believes these crimes are very serious and troubling, and they deserve the utmost attention. They say there are some predators who troll for children online to set up a meeting in person. Others concentrate on viewing and sharing child pornography. Still others try to get into relationships with women who have children of the age they prefer, in order to get into that household.

Ryan Allar says they are able to catch them, thanks to a multitude of sources.

“We get tips from all kinds of different places. Sometimes they come over the internet, places like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Sometimes they come from other law enforcement departments. Sometimes they come from the public and sometimes they come from a child that’s being abused themselves.” Ryan Allar, Belmont County Chief Detective

He says sometimes an abused child tells a teacher or a coach. Those people are mandatory reporters, and they have a legal obligation to tell the authorities. The sheriff’s department also works with Children’s Services and the Belmont County Prosecutor to deal with all aspects of these cases. They say predators become good at hiding what they do.

So if you see something, say something.