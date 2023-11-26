SPRUCE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Deep in the mountains of Pocahontas County, behind the ski slopes and along the old railroad, lie the remnants of Spruce, an old logging town that once was home to several hundred West Virginians—though it’s hard to imagine a sight like that when virtually nothing remains today.

12 News spoke with a curator and director of education at Arthurdale Heritage, Elizabeth Satterfield, who researched the town of Spruce during her time as a graduate student at West Virginia University and even led some hikes to the site.

According to Satterfield, Spruce, WV was initially established in the early 1900s as a timber camp by the West Virginia Pulp & Paper Company (WVP&P), which wished to develop satellite locations around its primary company town in the region, Cass.

Over the next 20 years, the remote camp developed into a thriving town, earning the colloquial title of “the highest and coldest town east of the Mississippi.” At its peak, the town was home to around 300 people as well as a 20-acre mill, company store, schoolhouse and hotel.

On a snowy November day, a 12 News reporter rode up by truck to the ruins of the town alongside Marshall Markley, the Parks Superintendent of the Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, and Skip Heater, the owner of Autumn Breeze Stables, which offers horseback rides to places like Spruce.

After driving to the end of the existing “road” and walking on foot for another quarter mile, the three found the old rail lines once used by various corporations in West Virginia and now used by the Cass Scenic Railroad (CSR). The town of Spruce once stood along these tracks, but it’s easy to miss. Where houses and offices once stood is now mostly an empty pile of land littered with picnic tables added by the CSR for its riders to rest on.

Spruce had a boom in its early years, but overuse of West Virginia’s land and resources eventually left the town struggling only a few decades into its existence.

“By 1920, West Virginia is 90% denuded and is completely deforested, so they’ve pretty much run out of trees and West Virginia Pulp & Paper scales back operations and pulls out of Spruce,” Satterfield said.

WVP&P’s abandonment of Spruce was not a total loss as it sold the land to the Western Maryland Railroad, which elected to set up a steam train repair shop along the still-active rail in the early 1940s. While this shop temporarily saved the town, it required much less work, causing the population to shrink to 20-30 people.

The shop in question is one of the few things to still have a footprint in Spruce, with the concrete floor and foundation remaining just off of the main railroad. A plaque next to the ruins shows what the shop used to look like when Spruce was still inhabited.

As the population dwindled, so did Spruce’s limited infrastructure; over the next 25 years, houses and buildings began to fall into disrepair. According to Satterfield, lumber and items from unused buildings needed to be “cannibalized” in order to keep houses up.

Around the early 1950s, diesel locomotives began to replace steam-powered ones and required much less repair, leading Western Maryland to pull out of the town, putting the citizens of Spruce out of work. The town was abandoned, and Western Maryland wiped it from the map by burning down every remaining structure, leaving only concrete remains.

Today, Spruce is little more than a memory, even to those who live near where it once stood. However, there are still businesses and groups that lead tours of the area so you can see Spruce and other places like it firsthand.

Markley told 12 News that Cass Scenic Railroad plans to start making stops in the ghost town of Spruce as part of one of its excursions starting in the 2024 season, something it hasn’t done in the past few years. Markley said that those who want to take a ride should stay tuned to the railroad’s website for when the 2024 schedule comes out early next year.

If trains aren’t your speed, there is also a much more down-to-earth option available. Heater’s business, Autumn Breeze Stables, leads horseback tours to various isolated parts of Pocahontas County, including Spruce. Heater said that rides with his business are “like taking a step back in time” and let people “enjoy the past” through trips to places across the Monongahela National Forest like Spruce and Bald Knob. Autumn Breeze offers year-round rides and those who wish to sign up for one can visit its website.