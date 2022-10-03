(WTRF) – What if we told you there was a way to possibly prevent the leading cause of death for kids under the age of 13?



In 2020, more than 140,000 children were injured in car crashes. But, making sure kids are properly strapped into their car seats could prevent those injuries and deaths.



Triple A found that about half the time those seats aren’t placed into the cars correctly. So, they want parents to make sure they read all the specifications for the vehicle and the seat carefully. And base the seat choice off the child’s size, not age.

“If there’s a seatbelt that needs to be used, that it’s not locked in place or not being used at all. Sometimes the recline angle of the seat is not proper, so the child is either leaning forward or too far back.” Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson with AAA East Central

Stanley also warns parents to make sure harnesses are at the right place on a child’s chest and check that the straps are not twisted. Many local police or fire departments will also do free inspections of child safety seats.



AAA has some resources for parents who are concerned with safety, which you can see by visiting their website.