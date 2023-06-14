WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – We are currently in the 100 deadliest days of the year which began on Memorial Day and will end on Labor Day.

This time period is particularly dangerous for teen drivers.

School is out for the summer, and while teens are excited to have some free time, parents need to be aware that these summer months are high-risk for inexperienced drivers.

“So the 100 deadliest days is the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. And that’s essentially the deadliest time on the roads for teen drivers. We find that during this time they’re out of school, they may be driving a lot later in the nighttime, they may be engaging in different driving behavior like speeding and, you know, just distracted driving.” Tiffany Stanley | Public & Community Relations Manager, AAA

New research shows teens are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults… and that number increases during the summer.

Stanely says the biggest problem right now is distracted driving.

“We are urging all parents to have an open and honest conversation with their teens. They should be talking to their teen drivers. And again, we’re talking about 16, 17. If they’re just licensed, make sure that you’re talking about the dangers of, you know, driving, distracted of speeding and all these different things.” Tiffany Stanley | Public & Community Relations Manager, AAA

Wheeling Police Lieutenant Josh Sanders says one-way parents can keep their children safe is to limit the number of passengers in the car.

And he says distracted driving comes with some heavy consequences.

“I mean there’s going to be fines. Depending on their age, they’re going to lose their license. Higher potential to lose your license for younger drivers, especially those between 16 and 18. If you get caught doing any kind of an offense, serious offense, driving, speeding, excessively reckless, multiple phone violations, you could end up losing your license, fines, insurance costs. All that stuff is going to come at you along with the potential of hurting somebody or killing somebody.” Lt. Josh Sanders | Wheeling PD

So, what can you do as a teen to keep yourself and your friends safe this summer?

“You know, speak up. If you see that the person that is driving is grabbing their phone and they’re texting or scrolling through social media – speak up. Say, ‘hey, I don’t feel comfortable with you doing that while I’m in the car.’ You know, it’s just so important that, you know, you speak up because your life may be at stake as well.” Tiffany Stanley | Public & Community Relations Manager, AAA

AAA and Wheeling PD both emphasize seatbelts save lives. Whether you’re the driver or passenger, always make sure your seatbelt is on and fastened before driving off.