How to make your New Year’s resolutions come true!

Wheeling WV (WTRF)- New Year means a New You!

Only a couple days in 2021, and many of us have our New Year’s Resolutions to ring in the New Year. But it’s not always that simple to keep up with it.

Maybe last year your resolution only lasted for a month or even less. That’s not unheard of.

Even psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey tells me that’s pretty common, and sometimes it’s the resolutions we make that turn us away from actually living it out.

As we ring in the New Year, many of you have resolutions that will be long gone a month later.

“In fact, most people… They actually give up about a month in… maybe even less than a month.” Psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey

Even last year’s resolution may have gone that way, but you don’t have to give up this year.

Psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey reminds us to be realistic.

“If you set small goals that are realistic, your more likely to stick to them and to really have some success. “ Psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey

Especially simple resolutions help. Dr. Bailey recommends against goals like loosing 50 or 100 pounds, rather…

“You could do it in smaller increments, right? The goal is I want to do this in smaller manageable steps so I can see some results over time. If you make them too big too fast, then you’re not likely to stick to them.” Psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey

Dr. Bailey also recommends to have positive goals.

“If I’m making a goal, I want to do something constructive and positive, so that I am leading a healthier lifestyle, rather than looking at it as a negative like ‘Oh my god, I need to lose x amount of pounds’.” Psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey

But give yourself credit along the way, even if you don’t reach your goal from time to time.

“Remember we all want to have success, and sometimes we have to be realistic to know that sometimes we are going to slip up. “ Psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey

Dr. Bailey hopes all of our New Year’s Resolutions will come true this year, and adds even giving yourself credit for the small steps is also very important.