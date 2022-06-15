OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is hot out, and for those of you fortunate enough to be inside right now, you may want to take a look at your air conditioner to make sure everything is working properly to cool you down from the summer sun.

It’s important to be ahead of the game when it comes to turning on your units in your home, but if you’re running behind or are having troubles – no need to worry.

It’s tempting to open windows when the air flow is limited, but you’re going to want to trap as much of that cool air in as possible by keeping windows and doors closed.

You’re also going to want to check your breakers first if your AC units are not coming on right away.

Now, if you’ve tried all of this and you’re still feeling the heat, Stephanie Dvorak, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Dvorak & Son Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, says there’s one other trick that professionals recommend.

“Check and change your filters. It’s so important all year long to check and change your filters because your unit – you will not get airflow if your filters are dirty. So, that’s like the oil change for your car. Keep your filters clean,” Dvorak says.

Dvorak also emphasizes the importance of keeping your outside units free of debris and overgrowth.

With temperatures and humidity this high, contractors are doing their best to make it out to help everyone’s homes in need, but these tips and tricks might keep you cool in the meantime.