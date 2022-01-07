How to prevent frozen pipes this winter

WEST VIRGINIA — As the temperatures dip down to the teens and below, it’s important to keep in mind that your home’s pipes have the potential to freeze…which could cost you thousands of dollars to fix.

One plumbing company from across the state has some tips to prevent it from happening.

If you know where the water comes into your home you want to go to the furthest point away from that, and if you have a faucet or something you can just let run a steady stream about the size of a pencil through the night, that should help keep it from freezing. Bob Harless – HVAC service manager

Harless adds that if you’re using internal heating sources, make sure to have a carbon monoxide detector