MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — October is here, and that means that National Pizza Month is also here.

One local pizza shop is celebrating the month by offering a new menu item. This item is the traditional Detroit-style deep-dish pizza.

The owner of the shop shared how the idea came about and the excitement surrounding the month as a whole.

”We’re always challenging our products and experimenting and trying to make them better. And it’s really exciting. When we finally have nine franchisees, we get their input from it. We get some, you know, secret shopper, so to speak, and get their input before we launch something of this magnitude. So it’s exciting to have this come up.” Dominic DeFelice – Owner of DeFelice Bros. Pizza

The shop will be running its regular monthly specials and a few others to celebrate National Pizza Month.