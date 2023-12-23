Washington D.C. (WTRF) – 2024 is almost here, and illegal immigration is looking to be a major focus for lawmakers in the new year.

Thousands of migrants continue to make their way across the U.S.-Mexico border each day. According to CBS News, the U.S. Border Patrol says on Wednesday, December 21st alone, they apprehended 10,000 migrants that crossed into the country illegally.

We spoke to West Virginia Republican Congressman Alex Mooney this week, who says that since President Biden took office, more than 4 million illegal immigrants have passed into the country that we know of. For reference, the population of West Virginia is just under 1.8 million.

Mooney says the situation is becoming a major focus in Congress, and even Democrats are getting frustrated.

“First we have to secure that border before we talk about anything else to be perfectly honest, because you don’t have a sane system with an insecure border like this. It’s frankly not good for the immigrants either because their lives are in danger coming across with coyotes and drug dealers. One of the things I hear the most from West Virginia voters as I travel is ‘What are we going to do to secure that border?’ They know it’s out of control. It’s no way to have an immigration policy.” Rep. Alex Moody, R-WV, Senate Candidate

A spokesman for the White House tells CBS News that President Biden says the immigration system is broken and needs major policy changes.

The President hopes to find a bipartisan solution to the issue in Congress.

