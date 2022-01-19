Human trafficking does not discriminate; look out for these risk factors

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Human trafficking can happen to anyone regardless of age at any time.

Statistics shows the average age of a human trafficking victim is between 12-14 years old.

Since January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Executive Director at The Sexual Assault Help Center, Ashley Carpenter says during this time they want to bring the risk factors to people’s attention.

Some of those include recent relocation, homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues.

There is a very serious amount of control when it comes to human trafficking.

If you are seeing and individual that can’t speak for themselves, someone that’s controlling their every move, they can’t come and go at they please…those might be some red flags or warning signs that might make you want to have a conversation with somebody about the possibility of trafficking. Ashley Carpenter, Executive Director at SAHC

If you think someone is being trafficked or see something in West Virginia you can call 1-866-WV-WATCH.