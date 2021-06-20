Humane agents raid multiple homes and new fines for firecrackers: Here are last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – It’s the start of another week in the Ohio Valley, so 7News has everything you may have missed.

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League responded to two different complaints this week, and in one case conditions were so bad that police had to get involved.

After arriving at a Bellaire home, BCARL called the sheriff’s department. Authorities discovered alleged child endangerment, animal abuse, and the house had to be condemned. Six children were removed from the home. Their mother and her boyfriend were arrested.



A former church turned home was also the site of a raid by BCARL and sheriff’s deputies because of deplorable conditions.

They were met by an irate homeowner who claimed his animals were taken care of. There will be a probable cause hearing in court this week.

One area city is cracking down on firecrackers.

Wheeling City Council voted this week to approve an amendment that allows officers to confiscate fireworks shot off within the city limits and had out $500 fines on scene.

Former Benwood fire chief Mike Smith passed away this week. He served for 64 years as a firefighter, 54 of them spent as chief. Smith received numerous awards for his service to the community, including being named the Distinguished West Virginian in 2017. He was 81-years-old.

All of us at 7News want to extend a big thank you to everyone in the Ohio Valley who helped us give back to veterans in need.

As part of our annual Founder’s Day of Caring, we collected donations for Helping Heroes. The local non-profit assists veterans with many services, including a homeless shelter opened this year. We were able to fill several news cars with personal care items, household cleaning products and non-perishable; and we also raised more than $700. We appreciate the generosity to help those in need in our community!

