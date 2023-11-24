OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – If you’re not a morning person, there is not much you will wake up early for – but no one wants to pass up on good sales and fun time with friends and family.

That is exactly what Cabela’s at the Highlands had going on for Black Friday this year.

Dan and I were up early this morning to report live from Cabela’s at the Highlands. Hundreds of people waited in line before they opened and thousands are expected throughout the day. Santa will be at Cabala’s at 10 am! More details tonight on @WTRF7News 🛍️🛒🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dw0gMjc9zP — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) November 24, 2023

“I had no sleep at all last night. We are actually here with my dad. My mom and my uncle. And we are shopping for my dad for his Christmas presents.” Ellie Johnson | Proctor, W.Va

Ellie did find her dad something for Christmas and even told 7News what it was, but that is classified information until Christmas morning.

What we can tell you is there are sales on pretty much everything at Cabela’s.

“Up to 1300 dollars off fish finders, a two pack of Moultrie cell cams for $100, $10 flannels, 25% off hoodies. Our logo caps are buy two get one free, and $100 off a pellet smoker. We’re very happy to have the continued support of the community. You know, this is our 19th Black Friday. Santa will be here from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and we look forward to seeing all you guys come see us.” Isaac Knight | Group Sales Manager, Cabela’s

These Black Friday bargains explain why hundreds of customers waited outside hours before the store even opened and thousands of customers will make their way through the doors over the next few days to get in on the deals.

Some customers like Luke Anderson from Valley Grove West Virginia traveled five minutes, while others traveled all the way from Pennsylvania to buy products and show off their festive outfits.

(AM: You have a very festive outfit today. Tell me the inspiration behind this outfit.) “It’s just Black Friday. COVID kind of ruined Black Friday. I tried to make it more festive for people and have more fun and make it more fun for everyone.” Josephine Beiter | Waynesburg, Pa.

Another Pennsylvania Native traveled over an hour to shop at Cabela’s and scope out the deals to talk about later on his newest Spotify podcast.

“We got here at about 430 this morning. The line was a little bit longer than we anticipated, so it was definitely an eye opener. We actually covered this on my podcast ‘Two Guys and a Mic’ about the deals that we’re hoping to get.” Keegan C. | Rochester, Pa.

Everyone seemed to have a fun time despite the chilly morning temperatures.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, November 24, 2023)