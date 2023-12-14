GLEN DALE, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s an event that brings the community together every year.

On December 14, students from all over Marshall County came together for a special basketball competition that always shines the light on a lot of love.

Inclusivity is an important aspect of Marshall County Schools and one of the many reasons why they host the Special Olympics every year. Over 100 special Olympians and peer tutors got involved in Marshall County’s annual Basketball competition on Thursday, where they passed their passing, dribbling, and shooting skills.

Children with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities are not always able to participate in sporting events for a variety of reasons.

Students from every Marshall County elementary, middle, and high school (along with a few graduates) joined together to participate in the annual Special Olympics basketball competition.

Peer tutors from both Cameron and John Marshall High Schools helped their special Olympians throughout the day.

Events like these allow students to shine on the court just as much as they do off the court.

“I love the comradery between the peer tutors and the athletes. The way they interact together, and I get to see the athletes every year. There is just so much love that goes on every time we have this event.” Catherine Folmar | Co-Coordinator for Marshall County Special Olympics

Folmar has been helping coordinate Special Olympics for 12 years now and says she has seen bonds between tutors and students grow so much that tutors will request athletes.

Her son, Zakkary Wells, says he’s grown up helping his mom with this event and is now in his second year as a peer tutor.

“It’s very nice to be able to help the community out in this big event that is going to help so many kids get included in some of the stuff we do here. I look forward to just helping the kids. It’s always fun to see their faces light up when we help them.” Zakkary Wells | Sophomore, JMHS

The elementary Olympics took place in the morning, and the middle and high school athletes hit the court in the afternoon.

Knights of Pythias members generously helped serve lunch and donated money from their annual pancake breakfast.

Marshall County already has its spring Special Olympics planned for April 2024, and it’s a track and field competition that will take place on John Marshall High School’s soccer field.