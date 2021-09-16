Hundreds of locals walk to fight heart disease

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chances are you know someone who’s battled a heart condition. Advocates say heart disease is the leading killer in our nation and stroke is also one of the top killers. But one group is channeling their love for those lives touched by heart disease in an active way.

They call it the Ohio Valley Heart Walk.

“I just admire those who survived heart disease, they’re an inspiration to all of us.” Jim Spangler, walker

Just like everyone else, Jill Spangler isn’t just getting back in shape, but she’s fighting to save lives one step at a time…. a cause close to her heart.

“As I’m learning more about it, it’s something that I not only want to make a priority for myself but for my daughter. Just make sure heart health is a part of our life, healthy eating, and physical activity.” Jim Spangler, walker

And as over 300 get their steps in, thousands of dollars give back.

“We have raised over $70,000.” Ashley Horbachewski, American Heart Association

Through it, they celebrate heart disease and stroke survivors in the Ohio Valley and all those touched by it, but the need has been especially time-sensitive as of lately.

“Oh, this is huge, especially during the pandemic. The individuals affected the most by this virus are heart and stroke survivors, so we are doing research to help with the symptoms of COVID.” Ashley Horbachewski, American Heart Association

And beyond COVID, advocates say there’s more to their fundraiser. It helps teach CPR, fast-stroke systems, eating healthy, and exercise.

But at the end of the day, improving the heart health of the community is first and foremost.

And advocates say taking this walk is one way to get behind this special cause- but there’s others.

“You know someone affected by this, so that’s why it’s so important to bring fundraising dollars in because your neighbors, your family members, you’re co-workers, they’re directly affected by this everyday.” Ashley Horbachewski, American Heart Association

If you’d like to support the lives of those touched by heart disease and stroke, go to Heart.org/OhioValleyWalk and donate.