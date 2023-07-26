WILMINGTON, Del. (WTRF) – Hunter Biden faced Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday to accept a plea deal on two tax fraud charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This plea deal would have put a lid on a five-year investigation into Biden’s financial dealings and alleged criminal misconduct had it not hit a major roadblock.

After nearly three hours in the courtroom, Biden pled not guilty after the judge said she would not “rubber stamp” the plea.

She had some concerns about the language regarding immunity and its scope.

Biden’s team says the deal is meant to protect him against future prosecutions.

“What’s significant about what happened today is that both parties need to know precisely what the terms and meanings of a plea agreement are, and that a judge has the power, regardless of what the prosecutor and the defense agree upon. A judge has the power to reject that or to seek clarification of it, and that it’s not over until the judge says it’s over.” Diana Crutchfield | 7News Legal Analyst

House Republicans have criticized the previous agreement calling it a “sweetheart deal”, and promised they will continue their investigations into the President and his son.

After the deal fell through, the judge gave both sides two weeks to clarify her concerns.

She then will decide to accept or reject their agreement.