HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A democratic candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the West Virginia 2024 governor’s race.

Huntington mayor Steve Williams announced he plans to file to run in the race at the United Mine Workers of America annual Labor Day Rally and Picnic in Boone County. So far, he is the first known democratic candidate to enter the race.

Williams tells WOWK 13 News he will officially be filing the paperwork to run in the first week of October.

The Republican side of the race currently includes Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner, businessman Chris Miller, day-care owner Rashida Yost, President of Saving WV Wildlife Terri Bradshaw, and House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito.