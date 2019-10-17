I-70 Project causing delays across Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It has been another rough day on the roads in Ohio County as traffic has been prevalent since the morning commute.

While the three-year, $200 million highway project doesn’t officially begin until February, work is being done to prepare the roads for that major construction. Right now, crews are doing some prep work and shoulder widening so that crossovers can be built. Traffic will be down to a single lane in certain areas of Wheeling.

This traffic has nothing to do with what is going on with the Longwell Mining Project at the Pennsylvania state line, which is causing delays itself.

Currently, the bulk of the traffic is seen at the Wheeling Tunnel, through Woodsdale, and especially Elm Grove and Bethlehem.

With there being significant congestion on both I-70 and I-470, people are using alternate routes like National Road to avoid sitting around. Even National Road is under construction as part of the project because it will be used as a detour.

“There are multiple things that we are doing out there to try to alleviate as much as possible for the traveling public but at the same time there are things to keep the workers safe and the public safe that we cannot avoid doing,” said acting District 6 engineer Joe Juszczak. “We’ve got to take a lane closure in order to be able to cut the median out in order to get that crossover in place.”

Crews are out there seven days a week at almost every hour. Next week, I-70 West will be down to one lane between the Wheeling Tunnel and Marion Street.

Juszczak says to stay over your cell phone and to be alert for sudden backups. If you’re driving around the area, plan ahead. Use back roads when you can.