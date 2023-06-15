WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Certified Nursing Assistants or CNAs will be honored tomorrow morning with a free gift-and-goody bag.

IC Care is holding this drive-through giveaway from 6:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. in front of Vance Memorial Church on National Road in Wheeling.

They say CNAs who either work privately or for any organization are eligible, as well as home health aides and STNAs.

IC Care says these compassionate workers allow people to remain in their homes by performing many important tasks.

“Help you maybe with some laundry. They would help you maybe meal plan, menu plan and then prepare nice healthy meals for you. They would offer encouragement. If you have dementia, they would make sure that you were in a safe environment and that you don’t wander off. Most of all, they would just be friends.” Sherrie Dunlevy, Marketing Liaison, IC Care

They can make sure the person takes their medication on time.

They can help them shower.

They can allow them to live at home independently for as long as they can.

IC Care officials say these caregivers deserve a reward for their critical role in the health care field and in the community.