OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – IC Care teamed up with Waterfront Wednesdays this evening for the third annual Sunset Senior Fair.

Dedicated to fostering health, wellness and community engagement, the fair features a wide array of vendors within the healthcare arena. The event was also full of educational experiences and heartfelt contributions to the greater cause of Alzheimer’s awareness.

Eventgoers were treated to explore not just healthcare options, but also free games and prizes, health screenings and even live music courtesy of the Ron Retzer Trio.

IC Care extends its sincere gratitude to its partners, vendors and the Wheeling community for their unwavering support in making the event possible.