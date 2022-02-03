Ice Jams cause threat of flooding across Ohio County

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Ice and rain are not a fun combination and in these winter conditions, emergency services need your help.

We have seen aggressive showers throughout the afternoon which can put many areas at risk of flash flooding.

With this intense rain, we have already begun to see ice jams in several areas across Ohio County including Wheeling Creek and Fish Creek.

The Ohio County EMA says they have been monitoring the creeks and rivers all day and will continue as the storm progresses.

Now with the rain, the waters going to go up there and raise that ice up and then it might start moving. That ice will jam there and just continuously go there until it eventually dams off. The water behind that is going to overflow the creeks’ banks into the roads or people’s property. That’s the thing we have to watch for is the flooding from that. Lou Vargo, Director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security Emergency Management

He says that you are their eyes and ears. If you notice an ice jam or flooding in your area, give their 911 dispatch a call.

That way emergency personnel can respond and handle any flash flooding that occurs.

Most importantly if you see flooding on roads turn around. It’s not worth the risk.