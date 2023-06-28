STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Stafford Township Police Department received a report of a theft in Warren Grove, New Jersey on June 24, according to a Facebook post from the Stafford Township Police Department.

According to the report, the ‘Iconic Jersey Devil Statue’ from Lucilles Luncheonette- Country Cooking was stolen.

After a thorough investigation by the Stafford Township Detective Bureau, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Thomas L. Bintz, 52 years old of Chandlersville, Ohio for fourth-degree Criminal Mischief and third-degree Theft.

Bintz has not been apprehended at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Conner at jconner@staffordpolice.org or 609-597-1000 ext. 8461.