JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Brian Chrisagis announced the sad news of the death of his twin brother, Shawn, Tuesday on the Chrisagis Brothers Productions Facebook page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shawn and Brian Chrisagis, of Yorkville, Ohio, made up the iconic Chrisagis Brothers entertainers duo and were Christian ministers.

The brothers organized celebrity concerts in the Ohio Valley, attracting such notable stars as Erik Estrada, Loni Anderson and Catherine Bach. WTRF was a longtime media sponsor of Chrisagis Brothers shows.

We at WTRF extend our deepest sympathies to Brian, the Chrisagis family, and all of Shawn’s friends and fans.