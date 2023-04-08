MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — Ideal Provisions hosted their second annual FEaster Food Truck Festival on Saturday, April 8.

People of all ages were able to have some fun at Martins Ferry Park where there were food trucks, inflatables, games, an easter egg hunt and even vendors selling crafts. Kids were also surprised with special visits from Your Friendly Valley Wide Spiderman and the Easter Bunny.

Every child who participated in the easter egg hunt walked away with cash, candy and toys.

According to Ideal Provisions Facebook page, 11 local businesses throughout the Ohio Valley including Oil & Gas Safety Supply – Men’s & Women’s Clothing. OHIO & PA, Dan Stephens State Farm Insurance, Zontini’s Pizza, Hanover Fuel Stop, Blazing Fun, The Fat Apple, Tina’s Sweet Celebrations, Cell it Here – Bridgeport cell phone repair phone store, Uryan’s Sounds and Rent A Center in Bridgeport.