If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pets

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – When the temperature dips to 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below, pets should be brought inside.

That advice comes from Dr. Pam Harrold of Long Run Pet Hospital in Ohio County. She says a good rule is that if we are miserable out in the cold, so are they.

Dr. Harrold says this is no time for taking your dog for a long walk, so just a few minutes is more than enough.

“They’re mammals just like we are,” said Dr. Harrold. “We’re 70% water so we’re going to freeze pretty quickly in this type of weather. So put coats on your dogs if you go outside, and booties as well could be helpful. Cats ideally should be indoors. We don’t want to risk their paws getting frostbitten or worse. So try to keep your kitty cats indoors as much as possible.”

She says pet birds should be moved away from doors and windows to avoid cold drafts, and you might consider placing a small heater in the room if it’s chilly. And even large animals like cows and horses should have shelter from the cold and wind.

Dr. Harrold says their water should be replaced frequently because it freezes quickly and then animals can dehydrate.