WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a widespread crime that preys on some of the most vulnerable in our society.

Human trafficking is considered to be one of the fastest growing crimes world-wide claiming over 20-million victims.

It’s a problem that is unfortunately no stranger to the Ohio Valley.

However, there are local several organizations dedicated to not only helping the victims but also finding a solution to the ongoing problem.

Ignite Hope is an organization made up of area volunteers who’s goal is to bring education and awareness to the situation here in the area.

Today Stacy Gilson spoke to the Wheeling Rotary about the local impact of the crime and how they are getting the word out.

“Our Ignite Hope Facebook group is an information hub. And you just hit the like, follow and share. All we ask is to share our Facebook group because you do not know whose life it may effect.” Stacy Gilson | President, Ignite Hope

The organization is planning a major fundraiser that will take place on January 13, at the White Palace.

It will include stories from actual survivors of human trafficking.

Money raised at the event will benefit the Wheeling YWCA Survivors of Human Trafficking Empowerment Program and the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center.