Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate in Morgantown area

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be operating in the Morgantown area.

According to Andrew Stacy, communications manager with the City of Morgantown, the Morgantown Police Department was notified last week that ICE would be operating in the area.

ICE did not provide any further details about the nature of the work it would be doing or on the time frame for that work, according to Stacy.

The Morgantown Police Department is not assisting ICE with its operations, said Stacy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter