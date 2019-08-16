Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate in Morgantown area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be operating in the Morgantown area.

According to Andrew Stacy, communications manager with the City of Morgantown, the Morgantown Police Department was notified last week that ICE would be operating in the area.

ICE did not provide any further details about the nature of the work it would be doing or on the time frame for that work, according to Stacy.

The Morgantown Police Department is not assisting ICE with its operations, said Stacy.