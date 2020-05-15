https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

“Inside West Virginia Politics” guests for May 16-17, 2020

by: Mark Curtis

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – “Inside West Virginia Politics” will feature highlights from our live town hall, “Opening West Virginia,” Saturday, May, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 at 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Interviews include:

  • WV Gov. Jim Justice
  • Ohio Delegate Erikka Storch
  • WV Senator Joe Manchin
  • WVU President Gordon Gee
  • WV COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh
  • WV Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Paula Jean Swearengin  and Richard Ojeda

The West Virginia Primary is June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

