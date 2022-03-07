Effective April 4, the Ohio-based fortune 100 insurance and financial service provider Nationwide is raising its minimum pay to $21 per hour.

This raise will impact 600 employees and makes it a leading employer providing one of the highest minimum wages in the country.

“The things that matter to workers in 2022 are competitive wages, flexibility, and the ability to work for a company that reflects their values. We’re proud that Nationwide leads on all these fronts,” said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. “Our number one priority is our people. Investing in competitive wages and comprehensive benefits is vital to ultimately delivering on our mission to protect people, businesses, and futures with extraordinary care. It’s the right thing to do for our people and our business.”

Nationwide also prides itself on being an innovative and flexible work model offering employees the opportunity to work remotely or in a hybrid schedule. Also offers comprehensive benefits and makes enhancements in response to associate feedback and competitive data.

The company currently has nearly 1,200 open roles across the country. Approximately 500 are new, early-career technology positions and the others are service center-based sales, customer service jobs, claims, underwriting, data & analytics, and finance positions.