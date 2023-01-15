WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kicking off the day was a church service honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as local advocates in the area.

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held their Sunday service in dedication of the civil rights activist and the impact he has made on our local community.

Rabbi Joshua Leif from Temple Shalom was honored at this interfaith service, and he says that our community is always willing to come together for shared causes.

”I’m very honored to be here to share in the worship this morning with our friends of different faiths and especially on this day as we remember the late Reverend Dr. King who hoped and dreamed of a day when all people could gather together – Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, blacks and whites – to share with our neighbors this weekend is really, I think, critically important to gather with people who are different than ourselves and find our commonalities, rather than being consumed by what keeps us apart to focus on what brings us together.” Rabbi Joshua Leif – Temple Shalom

