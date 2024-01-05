WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A decision handed down in Washington today could change the face of the Ohio Valley industry.

Federal officials heard a case brought by Cleveland Cliffs yesterday on whether other countries were price-dumping tin products into the U.S.

Today, the International Trade Commission has determined that China, Germany, Canada, and Korea are all illegally doing so—thanks in part to testimony by local United Steelworkers President Mark Glyptis.

He says other countries are able to sell steel at such low prices because they often use child labor.

“We can’t compete against countries that that don’t stand for the same ideals that we do. We can’t compete against 25-cent labor, no health care, subsidization of their product. We ought not to ask to compete under the circumstances.” Mark Glyptis, USW Local 2911 President

Glyptis testified in Washington D.C. Thursday alongside Cleveland Cliffs President Lourenco Goncalves.

The ITC will now determine what kinds of tariffs will be placed on the other countries’ tin products.