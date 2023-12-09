OHIO VALLEY — 7News has brought you several cautionary reports over the past year about the Spotted Lanternfly, a dreaded pest confirmed in other surrounding areas.

Now, according to agriculture experts, it is here.

It has arrived in Ohio, Marshall and Hancock counties in West Virginia, and Belmont County, Ohio.

It is a large bug and extremely destructive to fruit trees, nut trees, and grape vines.

Extension officials say the Spotted Lanternfly is attracted to the Tree of Heaven, so they are urging anyone with a Tree of Heaven on their property to cut it down.

“Unfortunately for those of you who are not big bug fans, it will be a lot like the cicadas. They’re gonna come en masse, and they’ll be everywhere. And so they will decrease the ability of these plants to create fruits and for some things like grape vines, they can actually kill them.” Karen Cox | Ohio County Extension Agent

They look different at different life stages.

They say if you see a Spotted Lanternfly, take a picture and contact the Department of Agriculture at their Bugbusters email.

After you’ve notified them, they say to kill the bug.

Extension Agent Karen Cox says they swarmed in Pittsburgh last year, and we’ll see a lot of them this summer.