Investigation leads to drug arrest in St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Two people were arrested in St.Clairsville after an investigation by St. Clairsville police and the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit.

Benjamin Cuplit, 41 of Martins ferry, and Melanie Brado, 40 of Bellaire OH, were taken into custody after police investigated a camper on Belmont Warnock Rd.

Both Cuplit and Brado were taken to Belmont County Jail on felony one trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges.

The search found over 14 ounces of suspected methamphetamine as well as other drug charges, digital scales and paraphernalia.

Officials were able to recover approximately $3, 800 in cash and seize a stolen vehicle.

