Investigations into alleged bullying and a former County Commissioner is arrested: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It’s an incident that people called disturbing, cruel, and unacceptable. Police were investigating an incident of hazing involving the Barnesville High School Football Team.

Officials said several senior football team members allegedly restrained and menaced a freshman team member. Police reports were turned over to the Belmont County Prosecutor. This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.

Former Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas was arrested this week on charges of mail fail fraud.

He plead not guilty in federal court. These crimes are related to allegations that Thomas stole more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with dementia while acting as her power of attorney. Thomas was released on his own recognizance.

There’s a new West Virginia State Senator about to represent the first district.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Owens Brown to the position. He’s president of the West Virginia NAACP and also worked with the West Virginia Education Association. Brown replaces William Ihlenfeld, who is taking over as U.S. Attorney for West Virginia’s Northern District.

In Weirton, there’s a push for a new police department, but a possible location is facing some controversy.

There was talk that the department would be built at the site of the Edwin J. Bowman Baseball Field. At a public meeting, many people voiced their opposition. H

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was honored for saving a man’s life, pulling him from a burning vehicle.

Trooper Dan Moran was out for a routine patrol when he saw an SUV that was up in flames. He and a passer-by extinguished the fire, then Trooper Moran freed the man from the car. Months later, that man is recovering, but his family says they’re thankful to Trooper Moran.

