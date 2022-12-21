GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Throughout a lengthy investigation, Guernsey County Sheriff Detectives were able to determine that 44-year-old Jacqueline Cross of Noble County was the individual responsible for providing illegal narcotics to an individual who died at a Spencer Township residence last December.

The individual’s cause of death was determined to be an “acute drug overdose” following an autopsy that was ordered by the Guernsey County Coroner.

Cross was sentenced to prison in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court after being convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Sheriff Paden says that this should be another reminder to anyone involved in the illegal trafficking of narcotics inside Guernsey County. “If you are involved in the trafficking of narcotics, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted!”

He added that” Anyone who involves themselves in the trafficking of narcotics runs the risk of becoming involved in a homicide investigation and subject to being prosecuted.”