Iraq students spend the morning at Bishop John King Mussio Middle School

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Students in Jefferson County were treated to some special guests on Tuesday.

Students from Iraq spent the morning with the 7th and 8th graders of Bishop John King Mussio Middle School.

Eight students and three chaperones traveled all the way from Iraq to learn about Catholic education in America and to share their first-hand experiences of living in persecution.

“It’s always great to have an opportunity to kind of push the walls back and experience life outside of our valley, and I think it’s a gift to us to be able to share this with them.” Theresa Danaher – Bishop John King Mussio School Principal

Their main goal is to let people know that they exist.

They meaning their Christianity in Iraq.

“They are here to show people why we are Christians and why we are under persecution, and what we need from you. So the only thing we told people we need from you is to pray for us. This is important for us.” Dankha Joola – Vice Chancelor

Students say they truly learned a lot from their presentation, and it really opened their eyes to see some of the things they take for granted.

“Even though they are facing such hard times in their country they still can relate to us and have a safe environment there just like us and do regular activities. Marcella Balzano – Bishop John King Mussio School 8th Grader

“It was really cool seeing and meeting new people, and them coming to tell us about what they are and maybe if we could have to opportunity to do the same that would be really cool.” Daniel Bolster – Bishop John King Mussio School 8th Grader

This trip was possible from the an ongoing partnership between the Archbishop from Erbil, Iraq and Franciscan University.

The group will be heading to Madonna High School on Wednesday and then Catholic Central High School on Thursday!