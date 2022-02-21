OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – That shiny new car you have been waiting to get your hands on is missing an important piece of the puzzle.

The ongoing microchip shortage has tarnished car sales across the globe and it’s taking a toll on car dealerships right here in the Ohio Valley.

Michael Mazure, General Sales Manager at Wheeling Volkswagen, said they’ve been dealing with this shortage for more than two years now.

Next thing you know, the auto industry is rocking and rolling and they don’t have the chips and the materials they need to produce the cars that they need in the numbers that they need. I think every manufacturer has been affected in one way or another different model lines more so one more so than the other you never really know there, but just looking around the industry not just the two brands that we have here at our store but all over the place there are brands that have been shut down or insignificant shortage. Michael Mazure, General Sales Manager, Wheeling Volkswagen

He said some manufacturers put a complete halt on production of specific cars.

However, when you do find what you’re looking for, he says it is very rare that buyers are driving off the lot in their new car, most customers must wait for their vehicle to come in.

For instance, our Subaru product right now, I don’t have an available Subaru on the lot right now as of this morning. However, in a day or two I will. The interesting part is of all of my available Subaru’s right now about 46% of them, as of this morning are already sold, and that’s looking at my entire pipeline available inventory by the time that truckload of cars gets here to the dealership typically about 80 to 90% are already sold. Michael Mazure, General Sales Manager, Wheeling Volkswagen

Mazure said some vehicles could only take a few days to come in and others could take months.

Getting your hands on any technology that requires this microchip can be extremely difficult and pricey.

It’s unknown how long the shortage will continue, but dealers at Volkswagen said for their sake they hope it ends soon.