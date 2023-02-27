Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – All eyes are on Governor Jim Justice, as he ponders his future political options.

The seat now occupied by US Senator Joe Manchin is one of the most pivotal in the 2024 election. And Justice has said he is seriously considering running for it.

It’s one that a number of contenders have their eye on. When the governor was in Weirton Friday, 7 News asked him if he is close to making a decision.

“I won’t be one to just tease and to just continue to drag people along. You know, um, it’d be a big honor but at the same time you know it’s a big decision. Our family is really really close. I’d say within the next couple of weeks, I’ll finalize the decision.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Manchin himself has still not revealed whether he plans to run again. Republican Congressman Alex Mooney declared his intention to run for Manchin’s seat, even before he was seated in the House of Representatives.

At least one poll shows that Governor Justice would stand the best chance of beating Manchin, compared to several possible Republican challengers.