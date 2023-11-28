WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

That mystery illness being seen in dogs has now spread to 14 states.

It starts as a cough that doesn’t go away.

It can progress to runny eyes and nose, poor appetite and lethargy, and can even end up in pneumonia.

7News Reporter D.K. Wright interviewed a local veterinarian Tuesday to answer the important question–is it here in the Ohio Valley?

Well the short answer is no.



But it is spreading fast.

Dr. Pam Harrold, veterinarian at Long Run Pet Hospital in Wheeling says it is not yet in West Virginia, Ohio or Pennsylvania. The nearest state so far is Maryland.

Dr. Pam Harrold DVM, Long Run Pet Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va.

Dr. Harrold says as of Monday, the illness had been reported in the following states:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington



The illness spreads easily from one dog to another.



So Dr. Harrold advises dog owners to take precautions.

“It’s best to keep the dog up-to-date on all of their vaccinations so they prevent a secondary infection they could be exposed to. Make sure the dogs have good nutrition and keep them away from other dogs and situations like kenneling, boarding, dog parks, groomers, places where they can be exposed to other dogs.” Dr. Pam Harrold, DVM, Long Run Pet Hospital, Wheeling, W.Va.

At this point, prevention is the best path.

Dr. Harrold says this disease does not respond well to antibiotics or other cough medicines.

They still don’t know whether it’s a virus or a bacteria.

It’s not often fatal, but some dogs have died from it.

At this point, they’re just calling it Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease

One thing is known. She says it can not be passed to humans.