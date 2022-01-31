Is Ohio the next state to legalize recreational marijuana?

OHIO (WTRF) – Recreational Marijuana is legal in as many as eighteen states as well as Washington D.C.

But the question is could the Buckeye State be next?

A group seeking to legalize marijuana recently collected enough signatures to bring the issue before the state legislature. Now lawmakers have four months to act on the measure, and if they don’t organizers can attempt to get just under 130,000 signatures. If they are able to get the required signatures, the issue will go on the November ballot.

Bill Schmitt Jr. Is the founder of the Holistic Cloud located on Belmont Street in Bellaire and he’s confident legalization will happen eventually.

“What I believe is going to happen is once we get close with this they are going to turn it down after the four months. We are going to be half-way through this, three-quarters through collecting the signatures about to make the ballot. The State will then legalize marijuana in Ohio.” Bill Schmitt Jr., Owner/Founder of Holistic Cloud

Schmitt says there are several advantages to legalization, including increased tax revenue. Additionally, everyone over the age of 21 can receive a safe product from a dispensary. Schmitt also says he believes federal legalization is about five years away.